Shots fired incident under investigation by Parkersburg Police

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.(MGN)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Reports of shots fired is being investigated by the Parkersburg Police Department.

The incident occurred at 8:36 p.m. Sunday, April 17th, on the 1700 block of Latrobe Street.

Officials say there was evidence of shots fired. No one was injured, and no one is in custody.

Further information has not been released at this time. The investigation is currently ongoing.

