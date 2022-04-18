Shots fired incident under investigation by Parkersburg Police

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Reports of shots fired is being investigated by the Parkersburg Police Department.

The incident occurred at 8:36 p.m. Sunday, April 17th, on the 1700 block of Latrobe Street.

Officials say there was evidence of shots fired. No one was injured, and no one is in custody.

Further information has not been released at this time. The investigation is currently ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.