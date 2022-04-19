Austyn McVicar sworn in as newest Marietta firefighter

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The newest member of Marietta’s Fire Department was sworn in Tuesday and was quickly put to work to help combat a house fire.

Austyn McVicar was sworn in by Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher as the newest member of the Marietta Fire Department.

McVicar said he’s wanted to be a firefighter since he was three years old and that he was a volunteer for Oak Grove and Reno for 10 years before deciding to become a firefighter full time.

“It’s what I wanted to do since I was three years old. It’s a lifelong dream. You know, it’s been a long work in progress,” McVicar said. “To get where I am today has taken a while.”

McVicar said he will become an EMT this June after taking several courses at the fire academy.

Marietta Fire Cheif C.W. Durham said their department is now fully staffed with 36 people thanks to McVicar. He said the department is always looking for new recruits.

“Volunteering is a huge way to get a start in the process. Depending on where you live in the community if you have the opportunity to volunteer at one of our departments, they’re always in need of extra personnel,” Durham said.

" It’s also a great way to learn the trade and find out if you like it. It does a lot to pay back to the community and those departments as well. They’re in as much need for personnel as we are.”

McVicar was quickly put to work right after he was sworn in. He and the rest of the crew were sent to a fire that erupted on the 100 block of Muskingham Drive in Marietta.

McVicar helped firefighters who then entered the home to put out the flames.

Durham said McVicar officially starts next Monday…but in the meantime, he’s already learning what it takes to be a firefighter and contributing to the success of the Marietta Department.

