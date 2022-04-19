First annual Downtown BBQ Throwdown happening on April 22 & 23

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WTAP) - An inaugural event will be taking place this Friday and Saturday in Ripley.

This Friday and Saturday will be first ever Downtown Barbecue Throwdown in Ripley.

The event will showcase 20 different cooking teams who will be competing and showing off their cooking of Kansas City barbecue.

The event will be sponsored by the Jackson County Hunting Heroes, and the proceeds from the event will be going to helping veterans and addressing veteran suicide.

“And that’s one of the benefits of Jackson County Hunting Heroes non-profit organization. This is our tenth year providing resources to help our combat veterans from every conflict. And the unique thing is it connects veterans to the community, to their families, to the church. And it’s been very therapeutic and successful in offering this program to our veterans,” says Jackson Co. Hunting Heroes member, Frank Miller.

Some of the cooks involved are veterans or have helped veterans in the past.

“I was a Vietnam veteran. When we came home, we weren’t really given the support that they do nowadays. And that’s why I’m all for it. These boys and girls put their lives on the line every day, they deserve to be raised up and taken care of,” says Hot Johnson’s hot dogs and BBQ team cook, Jess Johnson.

Ticket sales to the event will open this Saturday from nine in the morning to 4 p.m.

Veterans get in for free and it will be 15 dollars at the gate to enter.

