Lawsuit: Hospital director fired after virus patient concern

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - A former director at Princeton Community Hospital has filed a lawsuit alleging that he was fired after he voiced concerns about the safety of patients during a surge of COVID-19 cases.

Former Director of Cardiopulmonary and Therapy Services Mark Mustard was fired from his job at the West Virginia University Medicine affiliate in September 2021.

The lawsuit says Mustard was ``highly outspoken’' about the need for more staff in the respiratory services department to provide an adequate level of care during the delta variant surge.

A West Virginia University Medicine spokesperson declined to comment Tuesday on the lawsuit.

