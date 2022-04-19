Marietta Fire Department responds to structure fire on Muskingum Drive

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Fire Department received a call about a structure fire in the 100 block of Muskingum Drive in Marietta.

The Marietta Fire Department is currently on the scene attempting to put out the fire in front of the Marietta Memorial Hospital.

WTAP has a reporter on the scene and we will have more information as it becomes available.

