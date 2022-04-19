New River Gorge park offering events for National Park Week

GLEN JEAN, W. Va. (AP) - New River Gorge National Park and Preserve is offering some special events this week to celebrate National Park Week.

The park is uploading its museum collection online. Information and images give details about the prehistoric and industrial past of the communities in the area.

The public can watch Cultural Resource Program Manager David Fuerst clean a 1942 mural on Wednesday.

The mural depicts early 20th century coal miners. The park hopes to restore the painting to its appearance 80 years ago.

The mural demonstration leads up to the opening on Friday of the Smithsonian Institution’s ``Crossroads: Change in Rural America’' exhibit.

