Non-profit job fair setup by United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley hosted a job fair for all of the non-profits in the area.

“We have a lot of the non-profits that were voicing to us that they had positions that they needed to fill,” says community engagement specialist, Delaney Laughery. “And so, we felt that it was important that we hosted this.”

Officials from these organizations say that the pandemic left a lot of jobs open.

“Well, we know how tough it is for a lot of organizations to find employees today,” says Ely Chapman Education Foundation director, Gary Williams. “Non-profits have really been hit hard by the pandemic. We’re trying to come out of that right now and to recover. So, our programs, we’re really rebuilding our programs and we need employees to do that.”

Officials say a lot of people came out for the event.

“They’ve definitely voiced that they have those vacancies,” says Laughery. “And that they need individuals in those positions because the need in the community has not gone away. So, those people being in those positions is very important.”

And they are hoping that some job openings can be addressed.

“The hope is that in talking with them, we can direct them in the right area that we’ll hopefully end up with a job here in the community in Parkersburg,” says Goodwill career service manager, David Mitchell.

The United Way says that it is important to help the fellow non-profits in the area.

And providing a sense of community to the nearly 30 organizations in attendance.

“It is very important for us to have community and to work together,” says Laughery. “Because our community is best served when we’re all working together. So, having the relationship with everybody in this room is very important.”

If you were unable to attend the event but are still interested, you can call the United Way Alliance of the MOV by calling (304) 580-0570.

Or you can call or text the organization’s 211 number.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.