Advertisement

Obituary: Anderson, Shirley Ann

Shirley Ann Anderson Obit
Shirley Ann Anderson Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Shirley Ann Anderson, 75, of Parkersburg, WV passed away April 16, 2022 at her son’s residence.

She was born February 1, 1947 in Spencer, WV, a daughter of the late Amos Koon and Heloise Josephine Griffith.

Shirley was a member at First Baptist Church in Belpre, OH. She worked at St. Joseph Hospital as a Discharge Analysis Clerk. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her son, Aaron (Amie) Anderson of Spencer, WV; sister, Linda (John) Pound of Warn Spring, VA; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Anderson; son, James Anderson; and 5 brothers.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday April 22, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with David Nutt officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday April 21, 2022 at the funeral home. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Anderson family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Shots fired incident under investigation by Parkersburg Police
Krista Kirsch Obit
Obituary: Kirsch, Krista
David G. “Dave” Hall Obit
Obituary: Hall, David G. “Dave”
Thomas Christopher Burke Obit
Obituary: Burke, Thomas Christopher
Grocery items with the greatest price change in March

Latest News

John Russell “Shorty” Bumgardner Obit
Obituary: Bumgardner, John Russell “Shorty”
Earl Joseph Tornes Obit
Obituary: Tornes, Earl Joseph
Dr. Daniel Wasmund Obit
Obituary: Wasmund, Dr. Daniel
Barbara Ann Sheets Obit
Obituary: Sheets, Barbara Ann