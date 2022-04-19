Obituary: Anderson, Shirley Ann

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Shirley Ann Anderson, 75, of Parkersburg, WV passed away April 16, 2022 at her son’s residence.

She was born February 1, 1947 in Spencer, WV, a daughter of the late Amos Koon and Heloise Josephine Griffith.

Shirley was a member at First Baptist Church in Belpre, OH. She worked at St. Joseph Hospital as a Discharge Analysis Clerk. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her son, Aaron (Amie) Anderson of Spencer, WV; sister, Linda (John) Pound of Warn Spring, VA; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Anderson; son, James Anderson; and 5 brothers.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday April 22, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with David Nutt officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday April 21, 2022 at the funeral home. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Anderson family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.