Obituary: Berry, Victor Thomas “Tom”

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Victor Thomas “Tom” Berry, 92, of Marietta, OH passed away April 13, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Tom was born in Fairmont, West Virginia to Chester A. Berry and Maud Shaw Berry. He is probably doing some “project” he and his brothers have deemed necessary to get done around one of their mansions in heaven. His brothers were: Wesley, Bert, and Harry. Watching with amused interest would be his sisters: Anna Lee, Mary Elizabeth, and Willa.

He served in the US Navy as an Electronicsman, working on airplanes. After leaving the Navy, he worked for over 30 years for the telephone company in Akron, Ohio, retiring at the age of 55. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Barberton. Spending time cross country skiing, camping, or riding his Segway around Barberton, then Glenwood Retirement Community. He was married to Judy Berry for 23 years until her death in 2011; both worked tirelessly for the developmentally disabled community. Fierce advocates for those who deserved a voice to represent their dignity and quality of life. Tom and Judy Berry Park, named in their honor, is in Barberton, Ohio.

Left to cherish his memory: son, Kevin Thomas Berry; daughter, Karyn Berry; and daughter, Kimberly (David) Holmes. Grandchildren; Lindsay Holmes and Andrew Holmes. Several nieces, great-nieces, great-nephews. His companion and friend, Carol Mitchell, his best friend for over 50 years, Richard Reese, and many other friends he has had along this journey on earth. We will miss him and all the stories still untold, until we meet again. 1 Corinthians 13:12.

There will be a celebration of life on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Glenwood Community in Marietta, Ohio.

A private family gathering will be held later at the family log home in Fairmont, WV, with burial at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Fairmont, WV.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory, can be made to The Arc of Ohio (thearcofohio.org) or Ohio SIBS (ohiosibs.org)A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

