Obituary: Bumgardner, John Russell “Shorty”

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - John Russell “Shorty” Bumgardner, 89 of Harrisville, died April 18, 2022 at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital.

He was born Dec. 22, 1932 In Ritchie County, the son of the late Clyde Francis and Rachel Anne Wigner Bumgardner.

Shorty graduated from Harrisville High School in 1952 and went on to serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He then went to work at Ledex in Vandalia, OH. While working he obtained his engineering degree from the University of Dayton. He was president of the North Riverdale Little League in Dayton, OH also. When the family returned to WV, he worked as a landman for local oil and gas companies. He worked at the Ritchie County Sheriff Dept. and was Special Assessor for the Ritchie County Commission. He was a Ritchie County Commissioner from 1991-2003. While a county commissioner he was the driving force in the creation of the Ritchie County Economic Development Authority and was their first director; and also, the Ritchie County Office of Emergency Services. He also was instrumental in obtaining funds for the Ritchie County Integrated Family Services for the Meals on Wheels Program and helped create the Ritchie County Regional Health Center in Harrisville and various other locations. He was a member of The Harrisville Church of Christ. Shorty enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, walking and talking to people while sitting on the swing on his porch, and playing ball. He was an avid Ritchie County High School Rebel athletic fan and showed his pride by always having a sign on his fence promoting all sports. At the end of his working career, he and Lois were foster parents.

He is survived by his wife Lois R. Haught Bumgardner; sons, David Leroy Bumgardner (Karon Malone) and Rodney Keith Bumgardner (Teresa) all of Harrisville; daughter, Linda Louise Riddle (Roger) of Libby, Montana; sisters, Joann Warner of Harrisville and Marta Kay Walters of Parkersburg; grandchildren, Matthew Bumgardner, Craig Riddle, Ryan Bumgardner, Ashley Bullard (Willard), Eric Riddle (Courtney), Rebecca Diaz (Osvaldo), Lindsay Conner (Allen) and Bethany Riddle; and fourteen great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, John Michael Bumgardner; brother, Clyde Bumgardner, Jr. and granddaughter, Rachel Ann Riddle.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM, Friday, April 22, 2022 at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville with Evang. Luke Weekley officiating. Burial will follow in the Harrisville IOOF Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday from 5-8 PM and Friday from 9-11 AM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: R.C.I.F.S. Meals on Wheels Program, PO Box 195, Harrisville, WV 26362.

