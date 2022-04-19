Obituary: Garrett, Eleanor

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Eleanor Garrett, 87, of Williamstown, WV, passed away on Easter Sunday April 17, 2022 at her home, surrounded by loved ones.

She was born January 27, 1935 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Ernest Wiggins Sr and Talma (Chichester) Wiggins.

Eleanor retired in 2002 from the Williamstown National Bank after 36 years of service. Her greatest joy was spending time with family. She loved flowers, birds, cooking and crocheting.

Survivors include her two children, Brian Garrett and Susan (Ned) Merrifield, four grandchildren, Ryan Garrett (Michelle), Stacy Garrett (Randy Slagle), Wes Merrifield (Liz) and Tarrah Stewart (Justin), 8 grandchildren, Kaylee, Colton, Ashton, Wyatt, Preston, Beau, Ellie and Amelia, One sister-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles D. Garrett, great great grandson, Matthew Peterson, four brothers and four sisters.

Service will be Friday 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg with Pastor Mike Branch officiating. Interment will follow at Bethel Presbyterian Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8;00 PM at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com. In lie of flowers the family asks that you donate to the Humane Society of Choice.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Shelia Monroe, Doug and Karen Sinclair, her caregivers Ann Opitz and Tina Davis, and all the staff at Amedisys Hospice for their love and support.

