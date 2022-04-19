Obituary: Love, Rebecca Sue (Mellott)

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Rebecca Sue (Mellott) Love, 65, of Williamstown, went to be with the Lord April 4, 2022.

She was born in Moundsville, WV, March 6, 1957 a daughter of the late Matthew James Mellott and Wanda Rose (Kerns) Mellott.

Rebecca graduated with a degree in Criminal Justice. She loved her animals and flowers and was a devoted mother and grandmother.

Rebecca is survived by her daughter, Stevie Cavender (Bryan) of Williamstown, WV, son, Franklin Love of Morgantown, WV, sister, Jayme Digennaro of Titusville, FL, brother, Jimmy Mellott (Tammy) of Columbia, SC, two grandchildren, Mackenzie Cavender and Makayla Cavender, three aunts, Brenda Womack, Norma Lee Kerns-Barnhart, and Debbie Mills, and five, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her aunt, Joni Lou Kerns.

Memorial service will be Saturday 4:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Adam Myers officiating. Visitation will be Saturday 3:00 PM until the time of service. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhoome.com

