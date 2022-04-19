Obituary: Paugstat, John Joseph

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - John Joseph Paugstat, age 54, 602 Cutler Street, Marietta, Ohio 45750, died at home after a brief time in hospice care, on 8 April 2022.

Born 4 October 1967 in Troy, Ohio. Adopted at age 10 months, by E. Darlene Hinaman Paugstat and John Frederick Paugstat. Raised on a large farm in Senecaville, Ohio, with three older sisters and one younger brother; where he had many adventures that added to his storytelling repertoire and grew his keen sense of humor and love of nature.

Crowned Guernsey County, Ohio, 4H Fair King in 1985, after 10 years in 4H. Built two, 1953 MG automobiles from kits, in 1985.1986 Graduate of Meadowbrook High School, Cambridge, Ohio; pole vaulter in track & field, and cross country athlete. Studied at Berea College, Berea, Kentucky, 1986-1987.Worked for Cintas Company from 1989-2000.Master Mason, American Union Lodge #1, Free & Accepted Masons Scottish Rite, Valley of Cambridge City of Marietta, Planning and Zoning Commission Chair, 2012-2022 John Joseph was renowned as a brilliant man and skilled master carpenter.

In 2000, he founded and was sole proprietor of J & J Woodworms, Builder of Heirloom Quality Furniture; his carpentry and contracting company.John was an exceptional student of life; daily saying, “guess what I learned today?” He remembered that information and applied it to every aspect of his life.

Married Julia Louise McFrederick, 8 July 1995, Marietta, Ohio. John Joseph was a great husband to Julia and an excellent Dad to Louisa Anne, 12 September 2000 and Olivia Joy, 3 July 2003.They became a close-knit family of best friends.He loved music! You could always hear John singing a song; answering a question with lyrics of a song; or laughing at himself, saying, “Way to go, Johnny!”He loved life and always smiled wide, shouting, “Well, I made ME laugh!!”John Joseph enjoyed participating in the home-schooling of his daughters by introducing fun science experiments; teaching more about the Earth, nature; instructing in “how things work, and how to build.” He also enjoyed teaching critical thinking skills, holding discussions, listening for facts and logic; while encouraging his family to discover truths.

John Joseph Paugstat is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Julia Louise McFrederick Paugstat and his wonderful daughters, Louisa Anne Paugstat and Olivia Joy Paugstat, all of Marietta, Ohio.His parents: John Frederick Paugstat and E. Darlene Paugstat of Georgetown, KY. His siblings:Sister, Paula Paugstat Magnus (James Magnus) of AZ; Sister, Carol Paugstat Musser (Scot Musser) of Spain;Sister, Greta Paugstat Nichols (Ray Nichols) of KY; Brother, Benjamin B. Paugstat (Christine Paugstat) of KY. And many nieces and nephews.

As was his last request….Memorial donations may be made to John’s Family to help complete his Daughters’ College Educations. Thank you for all the gifts and support you’ve already wrapped around us!!!

Memorial Services will be held Sunday, May 1, 2022, 2:00 to 6:00 pm, at The Historic Lafayette Hotel grand ballroom, 101 Front Street, Marietta, Ohio 45750.

Service begins promptly at 2:30pm. Fellowship and food to follow services.

