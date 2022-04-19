Obituary: Shaver, Susie J.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Susie J. Shaver, 81, of Parkersburg, WV departed this world on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022.

She was born May 12, 1940 to the late Dell A. and Lillian V. Williams.

Susie graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1958. Soon after, she married Richard Shaver and shared 53 beautiful years together. Prior to starting their family, they enjoyed many trips traveling from coast to coast.

She was a proud member of Edgelawn United Methodist Church in Parkersburg.

Susie was a homemaker and devoted Mother. Her passions included caring for others, especially family and friends, country music- her favorites being Elvis Presley and Conway Twitty, vacations to the beach, eating out and lots and lots of shopping. Thank goodness for QVC and Avon in her latter days, as they delivered when she was no longer able to shop in person.

She is survived by her two sons, Aaron (Rita) Shaver, Ryan (Rebecca) Shaver, and a niece, Vicki Williams (Shawn), who was more like a daughter; grandchildren Jenna, Christi (Casey), Zack, BreeAnna (Seth), Brittany (Ethan), Damon, Jake (Katie); great-grandchildren Presley, Jackson, Carson and Tucker; one sister, Linda Morris; her beloved pup, Dusty and many other family and friends.

Along with her parents, Susie was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Shaver; daughter, Jill Dunham; brother, Bill Williams and several life-long best friends.

Funeral services will be held at Leavitt Funeral Home, 7th street in Parkersburg on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Danny McVey officiating. Family will receive friends from 5-8 Thursday and one hour prior to service at the funeral home.

The Shaver family extends a special thank you to Ohio Valley Health Care, Amedisys Hospice Services and Safe at Home Health Care.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting LeavittFuneralHome.com.

