Obituary: Sheets, Barbara Ann

CUTLER, Ohio (WTAP) - Barbara Ann Sheets, 65, of Cutler, OH, wife of Danny Paul Sheets, passed away April 12, 2022 with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Barbara was born June 27, 1956 and is the mother of Brian Ables, Deanna Davidson, Miranda Dawn Richards, Bobbie Lee Jarvis, Jeffrey Allen Jarvis and 2 Step Daughters Jenna Sheets And Niesha Sheets. She also has many nieces and nephews, along with many grandchildren who she loved dearly.

She loved putting together puzzles, sewing things/making crafty stuff, gardening, planting flowers and watching them grow, and spending time with her dog.

Barbara is survived by her children, sisters Janet Treadway and Judy King (Clyde), Anita “Jeter” Marshall, and Connie Nash, brothers Pete “Allen” Richards, Herbert Richards (Nicki), and Albert Richards (Lillian), several grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Betty Jean Marshall, Step-Father who raised her, Melivn Eugene Marshall, father, Herb Marion Richards, a special niece Cassandra Dawn Marshall “Cupcake”, and sisters Carolyn and Annette Marshall.

Services or Memorial will be posted on Facebook. There is also a GoFundMe posted as well to help with cremation cost as this was unexpected, and a cash app you can make contributions to is $bobbielee0814.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society).

