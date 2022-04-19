Obituary: Tornes, Earl Joseph

WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) - Earl Joseph Tornes, age 90, of Waterford, Ohio died peacefully at home on April 18, 2022. He was born July 21, 1931. He was the son of the late Alfred and Hilda Tornes.

On May 5, 1952, he married Justine C. (Lang) Tornes who proceeded him in death on October 19, 2021 after 69 wonderful years together.

He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Churchtown. Earl was a veteran having served in the Marines (3rd Division) from 1951 to 1953. Earl worked at BF Goodrich/RJF as a pipefitter for over 40 years.

He and his wife, Justine, owned Sunny Hill Gardens Greenhouses for 35 years. He was a lifetime member of the Lowell American Legion Post 750, Churchtown Senior Citizens, was a member of Waterford Grange for 25 years and was a member of Pioneer Antique Power Association. He enjoyed time with family, grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as playing cards with friends.

He is survived by five sons and one daughter: Carel (Ellyn) of Colleyville Texas, Neil (Cindy) of The Villages Florida, Ronald (Susan) of Whipple, Dean (Jeri) of Massillon, Patrick (Patricia) of Beverly and Mary (Doug) Parks of Waterford.

He has 12 grandchildren: Ivan (Laura) Tornes of Hilliard Ohio, Eric (Heather) Tornes of Whipple, Andrew Tornes of Wheeling WV, Michael (Patrice Rankine) Tornes of Clinton MS, Adam (Rebecca ) Tornes of Denver CO, Kelly Tornes of Denver CO), Sarah (Dan) Richards of Massillon, Megan (Ryan Semrau) Fisher of Massillon, Andrea (Jim) Schuler of Spring TX, Kimberly (Seneca Sadler) Tornes of Castle Rock CO, Rachel (Derrick) Schott of Waterford, and Courtney (Jeff) Wesel of Waterford. He also has 13 Great Grandchildren: Dylan and Ella Tornes of Hilliard, Brooke and Landon Richards of Massillon, Dalton and Dane Schott of Waterford, Blakely Sadler of Castle Rock CO, Quinn and James Schuler of Spring TX, River Tornes of Denver CO, Emma Attaway and Hazel Tornes of Whipple, and Chloe Wesel of Waterford.

He is also survived by 3 brothers and 4 sisters Eloise (Bob) Bakker, Mary (Charlie) Zwick, Charles Tornes, Fr. Dale Tornes, Arlene (Dave) Archer, Rita (Bernie) Tassa, John (Kathy) Tornes.

Visitation services will be held at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home at 408 Front Street, Marietta Ohio on Thursday, April 21 from 2pm - 7 pm with Rosary immediately following. A Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Friday, April 22, at 10 am. Mass will be recorded and added to the funeral home website later in the day on Friday. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with full military honors.

Donations can be made to St. Johns Central School Foundation at 17784 OH-676 Marietta, OH 45750 or Beverly-Waterford Rescue Squad at 4th St. Beverly OH 45715.

The family wants to thank Earl’s personal caregivers and Long Well Care Services for the excellent care and support that they have provided.

In addition we would like to thank the staff from Marietta Hospice for their guidance and help.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Earl’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

