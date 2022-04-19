Obituary: Wasmund, Dr. Daniel

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Dr. Daniel Wasmund of Marietta, 77, passed away on April 13th, 2022.

He leaves behind four children (Cory Wasmund, Morgan [Nick] Warmath, Tad Wasmund and Dan Wasmund), eight grandchildren (Cayson, Dylan, Hudson, Shad, Wyatt, Amber, Shaina and Brooke), an ex-wife he wishes he never divorced (Linda Wasmund), and a best friend Ernie.

Dr. Dan graduated with an engineering degree in the early 70s to become a broadcast engineer for NBC News and worked on the Watergate trial.

After leaving broadcasting, Dan decided to work with a dairy farmer in Iowa in exchange for a good trailer to live in while he got another degree in veterinarian medicine from Iowa State University.

In 1985, Dr. Dan bought Woodside Veterinary Hospital in Devola where he loved and cared for hundreds of dogs and cats. Shortly after buying Woodside Veterinary Hospital Dan was in a hunting accident leaving him a paraplegic. His devotion to small animals of every kind overcame his physical challenges which allowed him to practice for many more years. I’m sure his clients will attest that if you met Dr. Dan you’d never forget him, he’d be sure of that.

After 20 plus years of going to the office, he decided to retire… which just meant bringing the work to his home. He turned his basement into a small operating room and his Morton building into a clinic. He wasn’t much for idle time.

Dan had more hobbies than he had time or money. He was an avid woodworker, welder, gardener, fisherman, hunter, train and plane collector and a tech toy junkie.

He won awards in rifle shooting competitions. He Played wheelchair tennis in his younger days. He could have won an Oscar for inappropriate jokes. His latest discipline report from the nursing home was running his robot into the cafeteria and making all the residents laugh. That’s just who he was. He wanted everyone to know that despite his wheelchair he left no stone unturned and lived his life to the fullest.

A private family celebration of life will be held in lieu of services. We encourage all donations and love to go to the Humane Society. Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724 has been entrusted to care for the family. Please join us in remembering Dr. Daniel by visiting his memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net

