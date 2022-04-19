Obituary: Zinser, Sarah Opal

NEWPORT, Ohio (WTAP) - Sarah Opal Zinser, 82, of Newport, died Monday, April 18, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center surrounded by her family.

Sarah was born January 4, 1940 in Grafton, West Virginia to Waitman Edward and Ida Ethel Lough.

She attended Grafton and Anna Jarvis Schools.

She married Nelson Keith Zinser on April 13, 1963 at Hebron Baptist Church, officiated by Reverend John Davis.

Sarah was a member of Newport United Methodist Church. She enjoyed crafts, drawing and Days of Our Lives.

Sarah will be deeply missed by her son Nelson L. Zinser Sr. (Klara Nicolozakes); daughter Vickie Hilverding (Rodney Stimpert); grandsons Nelson L. Zinser Jr., Justin Zinser, Nathan Zinser, Noah Hilverding, Bryce Hilverding, Jaden Zinser; her only granddaughter Ciara “Sarah” Hilverding; great-grandson Landon Zinser; great-granddaughter Sailor Zinser; her dog Katie; brothers Kenneth Lough and David Lough; sisters Virginia (Bob) Knotts and Jane (Roger) Schneider; sisters-in-law Ann Lough, Barbara Lough

In addition to her parents, Sarah was preceded in death by her husband Nelson Zinser, who passed on April 18, 2018, his 80th birthday; brothers Ed Lough and Lonnie Lough; sisters Dora Criss and Myrtle Wyckoff; sisters-in-law Beverly Lough, Deloris Lough, Ethel Zinser and Mary Walker; brothers-in-law Henry Criss, Ralph E. Zinser and Herbie Zinser; mother and father-in-law Avildia and Ralph C. Zinser.

The family would like to thank Washington County Meals on Wheels, all the staff at Camden Clark especially Tana Baker and Jarrod Garnes – truly angels here on earth. A special thank you to her brother Dave for stepping in for her sister Myrtle and calling her every night.

Friends may call Thursday, April 21 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta. Funeral services will be Friday at 1 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Park. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley or the Nisonger Center of the Southeastern Ohio Autism Society.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.