Advertisement

Program aims to address nursing shortage in West Virginia

The Dominion Post reports that Mon Health System and West Virginia Junior College signed a...
The Dominion Post reports that Mon Health System and West Virginia Junior College signed a letter of intent on Monday to launch a nursing education program that they say will put students at the school on an accelerated path to becoming nurses.(West Virginia Junior College)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) - A West Virginia healthcare system has partnered with a junior college on a program aimed at addressing the shortage of nurses in the state.

The Dominion Post reports that Mon Health System and West Virginia Junior College signed a letter of intent on Monday to launch a nursing education program that they say will put students at the school on an accelerated path to becoming nurses.

Officials say Mon Health nurses will serve as faculty and the students will have digital coursework as well as learning through work at the hospital.

The program plans to open enrollment in September and start its first class next April.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Shots fired incident under investigation by Parkersburg Police
Krista Kirsch Obit
Obituary: Kirsch, Krista
David G. “Dave” Hall Obit
Obituary: Hall, David G. “Dave”
Thomas Christopher Burke Obit
Obituary: Burke, Thomas Christopher
Grocery items with the greatest price change in March

Latest News

A judge has blocked early enforcement of an Ohio abortion restriction that included additional...
Ohio judge again blocks abortion law that threatened clinics
New River Gorge National Park and Preserve is offering some special events this week to...
New River Gorge park offering events for National Park Week
WTAP News @ 11 - Azinger at blennerhasset
WTAP News @ 11 - Azinger at blennerhasset
Senator Mike Azinger holds a fundraiser in Parkersburg
Senator Mike Azinger Holds Fundraiser at Blennerhassett Hotel