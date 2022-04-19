Program aims to address nursing shortage in West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) - A West Virginia healthcare system has partnered with a junior college on a program aimed at addressing the shortage of nurses in the state.

The Dominion Post reports that Mon Health System and West Virginia Junior College signed a letter of intent on Monday to launch a nursing education program that they say will put students at the school on an accelerated path to becoming nurses.

Officials say Mon Health nurses will serve as faculty and the students will have digital coursework as well as learning through work at the hospital.

The program plans to open enrollment in September and start its first class next April.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.