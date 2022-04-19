Student Athlete of the Week: Cara Taylor

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Kevin Wallace, a senior from Marietta, Ohio is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

While Kevin lives in Marietta and plays for the Tigers high school baseball team, he actually gets his schooling done at the Washington County Career Center.

Through the Career Center, Kevin has been able to study is passion for masonry and he hopes to open a business after he graduates from high school.

Even with the business on his mind, Kevin is still open to playing baseball in college if the opportunity presents itself.

