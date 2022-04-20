Advertisement

19 seek vacant seat on W. Va. Intermediate Court of Appeals

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s office says 19 people have applied to fill a seat on the state...
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s office says 19 people have applied to fill a seat on the state Intermediate Court of Appeals.(Governor Justice)
By The Associated Press
Apr. 20, 2022
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s office says 19 people have applied to fill a seat on the state Intermediate Court of Appeals.

The vacancy was created by the resignation last month of Donald A. Nickerson Jr. of Wheeling before he was sworn in.

The applicants are Mark Browning, Nicole Cofer, Jim Douglas, Robert Frank, Jace Goins, Edward Ryan Kennedy, Chanin Krivonyak, Charles Lorensen, Parween Sultany Mascari, Elgine McArdle, James J. Rowe, Mychal Sommer Schulz, Debra Scudiere, Martin Sheehan, Mark Sorsaia, Darren Tallman, Harry Taylor, Gregory Tucker and Charles Webb.

The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission will interview the applicants this week. Justice will appoint one judge for a 6 1/2-year term.

