Academic Achiever of the Week: Hayden Pelletier

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - Hayden Pelletier is a senior at Warren High School with a 3.95 GPA. He talked about what motivates him to succeed in the classroom.

“I’d say my family. Back home we are a family that works five days a week. I think that has kind of driven me to become successful hopefully in the future and especially in the classroom,” said Pelletier.

Pelletier will be continuing his education next fall at Ohio University where he will be studying chemical engineering. He says that he wants to become a chemical engineer after he graduates from OU.

He spoke about the impact his chemistry teacher, which also is his favorite class, has had on him.

“My teacher was very influential on me. He taught me how to learn. I think he has prepared me well and that is going to influence me in college,” said Pelletier.

Pelletier is very involved within the school community. He is a member of the Baseball team, Cross Country team, National Honors Society and Spanish Honors Society. He shared what his favorite memory of senior year has been so far.

“I’d say probably baseball season so far. Especially at the Belpre scrimmage we had this year. I finally hit one over. Most of my family was there. It meant a lot because it was a long time coming for sure,” said Pelletier.

Pelletier hopes he can stay close to home once finishing school and finding a job as a chemical engineer.

