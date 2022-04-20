Fire destroys part of house on Elm Street in Marietta, Fire Captain praises crew for their hard work

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -It was a busy day Tuesday for the Marietta Fire Department.

First, the Marietta fire department had a swearing-in ceremony, then a house fire happened on Muskingham Drive, then another house caught on fire on Elm Street around 10:45 p.m. all on the same day.

Captain Eric Moore said the fire that destroyed part of this home left one firefighter with several burns on his arms and injured an occupant. Moore said the firefighter was released from the hospital but the condition of the injured occupant is unknown.

While Moore said that the cause of the fire is under investigation and that he applauds his crew for a job well done.

“We didn’t have any residents that perished in the fire or anything like that. We were also able to keep fire spread limited to the building it was initially involved in, which is a major thing in town with other residents being close by. That’s obviously a major factor that we want to account for,” Moore said.

" At the end of the day, understanding that we have a job that does put us in various degrees of risk. We’re glad that our firefighters were all able to come home safe. We have suffered some injuries at different times but fortunately, in this case, some minor burns- give it a couple of days and we will have everyone back on duty.”

Moore said each crew member works on 24-hour shifts and that while the work can be hard at times, he feels many firefighters are more than ok with the risky work environment. Hear more from Moorse tonight at 6.

“Most of the guys that work in the fire service, guys or girls that work in the fire service, don’t do so to get rich or just as a provisionary purpose, they do it because it’s something they want to do as a calling,” Moore said.

“At the end of the day, we’re able to help people, many times on the worst day of their lives. So, to have the fulfillment to be able to help those people and maybe get them into a little better situation…if there’s something we can do to help, a lot of times that’s what we’re there to do.”

