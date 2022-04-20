Local Cancer patients and survivors to hit the runway at annual Marietta Memorial Health Foundation’s Fashion Show

MARIETTA, OHIO (WTAP) - Local Cancer patients and survivors are getting ready to hit the runway at the 17th annual Marietta Memorial Health Foundation fashion show.

Every year cancer patients and survivors at Marietta Memorial Health Systems participate in the fashion show to raise money that’s used to help cancer patients pay for treatment costs. Jarrett Stull, Executive Director of the Memorial Health Foundation, said the participants get a makeover and wear clothes from local stores. He says each year around $30,000 to $40,000 is donated to the cancer patient emergency fund and another $20,000 to $30,000 dollars for diagnostics screenings. Stull said they are expecting around 600 people to attend this year’s show.

Josiah Leggett, a policeman and business owner from Athens County will be one of the models this year. Leggett had testicular cancer in 2017 and is in remission today. He said his dad is also a cancer survivor and that he lost his sister and grandfather to cancer. Leggett said the funds from the Foundation made it possible for him to afford his treatment.

“I really hope to have some fun and put some smiles on some faces of people who are really, you know, having a tough time,” Leggett said. " It’s definitely hard to smile during those times. I remember it was very, very difficult. But, I had a strong support system and that’s what I’m kind of hoping we can collectively be a community support system.”

Leggett said he’s now working to start his own non-profit and hopes to continue to help Memorial Health Foundation’s mission.

The fashion show will take place Friday, April 29th at 6:30 p.m. at Marietta College’s Dyson Baudo Recreation Center. Learn more about this annual event and how to buy tickets at this link.

