Marietta man found guilty on all counts in connection with pipe bombs found on barges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A federal jury has found a Marietta man guilty of all four counts connected to pipe bombs found on barges along the Ohio River.

According to a news release, 42-year-old Nathaniel Becker was found guilty of two counts of possession of an unregistered destructive device and two counts of placement of a destructive device on a vessel.

On October 21 and October 25, 2021, law enforcement recovered destructive devices from two different tugboats. One was found on the Pleasants and Tyler County lines, and another near Williamstown.

The jury also heard similar devices were discovered by law officials on a third tugboat on October 26, 2021. Those devices, however, were found to contain non-explosive septic tank cleaner. Becker was not charged for that incident.

Becker appeared on security video purchasing pipes and other relevant components of the devices from the Lowe’s store in Marietta on four separate occasions and close in time to when the devices were found. Around the time of the first incident, exterior security video from Lowe’s and the Walmart in Marietta showed Becker carrying pipe bomb components toward an Ohio River bridge.

At the time of the incident, Becker was on probation following his August 2020 conviction in Washington County, Ohio, Court of Common Pleas for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Becker had brandished a knife at an officer during a traffic stop and then led police on a car chase before barricading himself in his residence. He was arrested after a stand-off that ended when police forced entry into the home. You can read about our coverage of that event here.

Becker is scheduled to be sentenced on August 18, 2022, and faces up to 60 years in prison.

