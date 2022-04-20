Lawyers file motions in 1995 murder case

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Lawyers for Scott Hickman have filed a motion to dismiss charges against him in connection with a 1995 murder case in Washington County.

The 49-year-old Hickman was indicted on four counts of aggravated murder and two counts of murder in October 2021 in connection with the 1995 homicides of Kimberly Fulton and her 17-month-old son, Daniel.

Fulton and her son were found dead in their home in Waterford on March 5, 1995. The investigation found that the two victims had died before the fire was set. Authorities believe the fire was set to cover up the homicides.

The case was cold for several years until it was re-opened by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in December 2019.

James Owens, the lawyer representing Hickman, filed several motions for the case in Washington County Common Pleas Court, including a motion to dismiss.

The motion says that the case against Hickman “violates his Due Process right to a fair trial without undue pre-indictment delay.”

Hickman’s lawyer also asks for his bond to be reduced from two million dollars to a one hundred-thousand-dollar cash surety bond. The bond would be under the condition that Hickman lives at his home with an electronic monitor.

A hearing for the motions is scheduled for Tuesday, April 26, in Judge Mark Kerenyi’s courtroom.

A jury trial is scheduled for the case on February 7, 2023.

