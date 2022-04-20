Advertisement

MOVCAC prepares to host ‘Meet the Candidates’ event

The MOVCAC’s Ohio Valley chapter is holding a Q&A opportunity with the Wood Co. Board of Education candidates.
MOVCAC hosts 'Meet the Candidate" event
MOVCAC hosts 'Meet the Candidate" event(Zach Miles)
By Zach Miles
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The MOVCAC’s Ohio Valley chapter is preparing for a “Meet the Candidates” question and answer event on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.

MOVCAC stands for motivate, organize, volunteer citizens action coalition. The group plans on six of the eight Wood County Board of Education candidates coming to Thursday night’s session.

The group and members of the audience will ask the candidates questions on a variety of issues such as mask and vaccine mandates in schools plus the candidates’ stances on the school bond issue.

The Ohio Valley chapter wants the Wood County voters to be informed before showing up to the election on May 10.

All members of the community are welcome to attend the event at the Thrive Worship Center in Vienna.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Structure Fire on Muskingam Drive
Marietta Fire Department responds to structure fire on Muskingum Drive
A former director at Princeton Community Hospital has filed a lawsuit alleging that he was...
Lawsuit: Hospital director fired after virus patient concern
Roy Tranter arrested and charged with child neglect resulting in death.
Wood County man sentenced to six to 30 years for the death of his five-year-old son
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Shots fired incident under investigation by Parkersburg Police
Krista Kirsch Obit
Obituary: Kirsch, Krista

Latest News

WTAP News @ 10 -AAOTW Hayden Pelletier
WTAP News @ 10 -AAOTW Hayden Pelletier
An Ohio woman who was the finance director for a West Virginia airport has pleaded guilty to...
Ex-finance director at W. Va. airport pleads guilty to theft
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s office says 19 people have applied to fill a seat on the state...
19 seek vacant seat on W. Va. Intermediate Court of Appeals
A jury on Wednesday acquitted an Ohio doctor in the deaths of multiple hospital patients.
Ohio doctor found not guilty in 14 hospital patient deaths