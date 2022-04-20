MOVCAC prepares to host ‘Meet the Candidates’ event

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The MOVCAC’s Ohio Valley chapter is preparing for a “Meet the Candidates” question and answer event on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.

MOVCAC stands for motivate, organize, volunteer citizens action coalition. The group plans on six of the eight Wood County Board of Education candidates coming to Thursday night’s session.

The group and members of the audience will ask the candidates questions on a variety of issues such as mask and vaccine mandates in schools plus the candidates’ stances on the school bond issue.

The Ohio Valley chapter wants the Wood County voters to be informed before showing up to the election on May 10.

All members of the community are welcome to attend the event at the Thrive Worship Center in Vienna.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.