Obituary: Abbott, Janet Lee

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Janet Lee Abbott, 86, of Marietta, Ohio, died on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. She was born in Marietta, OH on February 9, 1936, a daughter of the late Melvin and Marjorie Fleming.

She graduated from Marietta High School, class of 1954. Janet was active in all class reunions.

Janet was a member of the National Society of Decorative Painters since 1975. Received Certified Degree Artist and her work was published in several trade magazines. Her painted pieces have been on display in the White House, The Smithsonian and Blair House. She taught the art form for over 25 years.

Janet was a lifetime member of the St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Marietta. She was also a Master Gardner with the OSU Extension Agency.

On June 11, 1954, she married Glen Abbott, who preceded her in death on November 6, 2001.

She is survived by four children; Christopher (Teresa), Kenneth (Betty), Kelvin (Peggy), April (David) Sampson. Grandchildren; Lisa (Tom) Dark, Leslie (Paul) Miller, Emily (Jimmy) Krzysik, Nick Abbott, Brent Abbott, Darin (Anna) Sampson, Kristin (Carl) Pachmayer. Great-grandchildren; Owen, Bella, Bronson, Ryker, Weston, Orie, Chloe, Hunter, Isaac, and Oliver.

Janet is also survived by her sister, Sally McKitrick, brothers-in-law; Gordon (Shirley) Abbott, Dave (Dolores) Abbott, Sister-in-law, Vera Abbott, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers-in-law; Ed McKitrick, Ralph (Rose) Abbott, Ronnie Abbott, and sister-in-law Lois (Max) Pugh.

A private family service is planned.

The Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve Janet’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.