Obituary: Ball, Mary Virginia

BELLEVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mary Virginia Ball, 85 of Belleville, West Virginia went to be with the Lord Tuesday April 19, 2022 from Elizabeth Care Center, Elizabeth, West Virginia.

She was born January 3, 1937 at Belleville, a daughter of the late James and Louvisa Rhodes Cummings.

Mary was a member of the Belleville United Methodist Church and had worked as a caregiver for elderly people. She enjoyed gardening, canning, attending church, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by a biological daughter, Betty Cox (Timothy J.) of Elizabeth, WV; a sister, Hilda Cummings of Belleville; grandchildren, Rebecca Page (Alan) and Crystal Hardbarger (Phil); biological grandson, Greg Cox (Renee); grandson, Anthony Bacon-Cox (George); and great grandchildren, Logan Saho (Mazie), Andrew Saho, Tyler Hardbarger and Luke Hardbarger.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Ball; two brothers, Jimmy Cummings and John Cummings; and three sisters, Fern Stimpert, Joann Cummings and Judy Ruth Cummings.

Special thanks to her doctors and nursing staff at Elizabeth Care Center, Kanawha Hospice and Housecalls Hospice.

The funeral will be 1pm Sunday April 24, 2022 at Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home, 521 Fifth Street, Parkersburg, WV with Minister Michael Kidd officiating. Burial will follow at the Pond Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends may call at the Funeral Home 2pm-6pm Saturday April 23, 2022 and one hour prior to service Sunday.

