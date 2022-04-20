Advertisement

Obituary: Fortney Jr., Edgar Claude

By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Edgar Claude Fortney, Jr., 68, of Parkersburg passed away April 19, 2022 at Parkersburg Care Center.

He was born on October 15, 1953 in Parkersburg, WV, the son of the late Edgar C. Sr., and Rose Waneita Stephens Fortney.

Eddie was a graduate of Parkersburg High School with the Class of 1973.  He was a member of the South Parkersburg United Methodist Church and enjoyed singing in the choir. He will be remembered as a kind and helpful person with a good sense of humor.  Eddie enjoyed old school westerns, Christian music and comic books.

Eddie is survived by his sister Claudia Rose Fortney of Parkersburg and several cousins including Stephanie Michael who was so helpful to Eddie and Claudia the last few years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, paternal grandparents Carl Dwight and Mary Fortney and maternal grandparents Roy and Rachel Wine.

Funeral services will be 1 PM Saturday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg the Rev. Edward Craft officiating.

Burial will follow at Slate Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation will be held  5-8 Friday and for one hour prior to the service on Saturday. 

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

