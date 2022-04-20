Advertisement

Obituary: Johnson, Kathryn L.

By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 20, 2022
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Kathryn L. Johnson, 74, of Marietta passed away at 6:30 pm, Monday, April 18, 2022 at Barnesville Hospital.

She was born January 30, 1947 in Cutler, OH, to Lawrence and Margaret Coughenour Noland.  She married Floyd Johnson who preceded her in death on October 10, 1997.

Kathryn is survived by her sisters, Alice Murphy, Mary Kilto, Shirley Rayler; brothers, Larry and Frank Noland and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her husband, sister Kay Coleman and brothers Bill, David, Henry and Jess Noland.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday (Apr. 21) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home.  Family will greet friends at the funeral home from 9 until 11.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

