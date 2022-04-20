Obituary: Peton, Naomi Ann

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Naomi Ann Peton, 68, of Marietta, OH passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022 after a year of battling an illness with the perseverance she carried throughout her life.

Born July 7, 1953 she was the daughter of the late Chester W. Reynolds Sr. and Garnet Reynolds. She was a preschool teacher for twenty years and loved caring for children. As a devout Christian, she was a member of Marietta Bible Center Church. Naomi was a loving person that always put her family’s needs above all. She was a caring individual full of so much energy and joy for life with a great sense of humor to match. Her soul touched many and her spirit is one that cannot be forgotten. Her favorite hobby was selling items she found at yard sales, thrifting, etc. She also loved taking trips and spending time with her sister Betty and brother-in-law Randy O’Brien.

Naomi is also survived by her daughter April Reynolds, her grandsons Channing Reynolds (son) Ashton Reynolds, Dylan Reynolds, siblings Bob Reynolds (Patty), Betty O’Brien (Randy) Chester Reynolds, Jr. (Nancy), Teresa Hall (J.R.), Roy Reynolds (Alice), Mike Reynolds (Audrey), sister-in-law Dee Reynolds and brother-in-law Kris Hatcher; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Naomi was preceded in death by siblings Bobbi Hatcher, Patty Montgomery, Tom Reynolds and infant siblings Dolly Louise and Chester Wayne.

Funeral services for Naomi will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, April 22, 2022 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, 4th Street, Marietta Ohio.

Visitation will be 11:00-1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Tunnel Cemetery, Warren Township, Ohio.

Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

