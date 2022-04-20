Obituary: Wagner, Helen Irene “Sue”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Helen Irene “Sue” Wagner, 86, of 124 Sanjubar Drive, Marietta, passed away Tuesday (April 19th, 2022) at Marietta Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family.

She was born on January 28th, 1936 to the late Everett and Chloris Newhart Handschumaker in Lebanon of Monroe County. She moved to Marietta as a child and was Marietta High School 1952 Homecoming Queen. Sue married her high school sweetheart Calvin E. Wagner on September 9th, 1955. Together they raised their son, Gregory A. Wagner. They bought Joy Wagner Rental in 1977 and she played a vital role in its many years of success. She was a member of the Norwood United Methodist Church. Sue enjoyed gardening, watching sporting events and spending special time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Calvin Wagner; son Greg Wagner (Jane); 2 grandsons Cody Wagner (Sarah) and Clint Wagner (Maria) all of Marietta; granddaughter Sophia Burge (Nik) of Timnath, CO; 4 great-grandchildren Stetson, Frances, Roxanne and Lewis; sister Virginia Schafer (Clyde, deceased) of Reno and sister-in-law Elsie Handschumaker of Marietta.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister Maxine Alcock (Marion) of McConnelsville and brothers Charles and Robert (Sarah) Handschumaker of Marietta.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday (April 22nd) and 10 to 11 a.m on Saturday (April 23rd) at Hadley Funeral Home, Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., where the service will be held at 11 a.m on Saturday (April 23rd) with Pastor Gordie Deer officiating.

Burial to follow at East Lawn Memorial Park.

Memorials can be made to the Reno Volunteer Fire Department in memory of Sue Wagner at PO Box 346, Reno, Ohio 45773 care of the Fire Department or Marietta Township Park and Recreation Center.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.