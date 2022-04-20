Advertisement

Ohio doctor found not guilty in 14 hospital patient deaths

A jury on Wednesday acquitted an Ohio doctor in the deaths of multiple hospital patients.
A jury on Wednesday acquitted an Ohio doctor in the deaths of multiple hospital patients.(WKYT)
By The Associated Press
Apr. 20, 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A jury on Wednesday acquitted an Ohio doctor in the deaths of multiple hospital patients.

Dr. William Husel was accused of ordering excessive painkillers for 14 patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System.

He was indicted in cases involving at least 500 micrograms of the powerful painkiller fentanyl.

Prosecutors said ordering such dosages for a nonsurgical situation indicated an intent to end lives.

Husel’s attorneys argued during a weekslong trial that Husel was only practicing comfort care for his patients.

Husel would have faced a sentence of life in prison with parole eligibility in 15 years had he been convicted of a single count of murder.

