Parkersburg City Council Lays the Levy Tuesday Evening.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg City Council met in regular session Tuesday evening and approved the levy.

Laying the levy is a formal procedure necessary to get the measure onto the coming ballot. It required the State Auditor’s approval of the levy estimate.

The vote was unanimous in favor of calling the question.

And in other news, council voted to approve a resolution allowing the American Legion Post 15 to use City Park for the Fourth of July celebration.

