Parkersburg HS students see what it’s like to drive impaired with WVABCA DUI Simulator

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “We’ve put this program together to give these kids a hands-on approach to learning that is in most cases is more beneficial. And sticks with a kid longer in a way that is safe and effective,” says W.Va. Alcohol Beverage Control Administration DUI simulator coordinator, Dan Pickens.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a little over 19 percent of driving fatalities for people under the age of 21 in 2019 is due to drunk driving in West Virginia.

Because of this potential danger, the W.Va. Alcohol Beverage Control Administration brought its DUI simulator to Parkersburg high school to show students what it’s like to drive impaired.

“Yeah, it definitely shows me that if I drink and drive, I could kill other people, I could kill myself, injure other people, I could do damage to properties and all this other stuff,” says Parkersburg HS sophomore, Dylan Powell. “And it definitely warns me and definitely shows people why you shouldn’t drink and drive.”

The W.Va. Alcohol Beverage Control is not only providing this driving simulator to indicate the dangers of driving while intoxicated, but they can also provide other means in educating people on the dangers of these sort of principles.

“Our main goal is impaired driving,” says Pickens. “But we also talk about actual driving skills and driving decisions they make correctly or incorrectly. And we really encourage them to get as much out of it as they possibly can.”

This program does teach these kids how to be safe when behind the wheel.

“If you’re underage don’t drink and don’t drive if you’re under the influence,” says Parkersburg HS freshman, Jaydon Fluharty. “Have someone there who is not going to drink. And you could just catch a ride with them.”

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.