Warren announces new Football, Girls Basketball head coaching hires

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) -

Jimmy Peyton was introduced as the next head coach of Warren football

The Warren Local Schools Board of Education approved of two head coaching hires during Monday’s meeting.

On Tuesday, both new coaches were introduced to Warren’s students and fans.

Jimmy Peyton will take over the Warrior football program as their new head coach, while Brad Venham has been elevated to take control of Warren’s girls basketball team.

Peyton takes over the football program after Matt Kimes departed to take the Parkersburg High School football job.

Peyton heads to Warren from Ashland, Kentucky, where he was last an offensive coordinator for Ashland Paul Blazer High School. As a former quarterback, Peyton has an offensive background, something the Warriors will look to be known for this upcoming season.

“We’re going to work off our core values which is effort, attitude, accountability, structure and discipline,” Peyton said. “That’s something that I won’t stray from. I live those values, I preach them every day, I’m going to hold the kids accountable to them. I want to create a culture, and a highly competitive atmosphere to where these kids enjoy coming in every day and competing. It’s been a dream of mine since I was a child to be a head football coach in the state of Ohio, and to be one in Division IV in Southeast Ohio is literally like a dream come true.”

Brad Venham introduced as next Warren girls basketball coach

Brad Venham has been an assistant for both the boys and girls basketball teams at Warren High School. He takes over after Amy Way announced her retirement after 11 seasons with the Warriors program. As a former Warren student athlete, he knew he could not pass up the opportunity.

“You won’t see a different type of Warren team,” says Venham. “We’re going to continue to play hard as they did under coach Way. We’re going to continue to play smart, we’re going to have a lot of fun doing it too, so I can’t wait to get started. Just to be a part of Warren High School is something that I’ve dreamed of doing since I left.”

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.