Wood County man sentenced to six to 30 years for the death of his five-year-old son

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On the morning of April 19, 2022, Roy Tranter was sentenced in court following the death of his five-year-old son in Mineral Wells.

Tranter’s two sentences will run consecutively. He will serve a total of six to 30 years in prison.

Tranter was charged with one count of neglect and one count of driving a car under the influence of a controlled substance that resulted in death.

He was arrested in May 2021 after he crashed his vehicle at the 3600 block of Southern Highway Mineral Wells, resulting in the death of his five-year-old son.

