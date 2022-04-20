Advertisement

Wood County man sentenced to six to 30 years for the death of his five-year-old son

WTAP News @ Noon
By WTAP News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On the morning of April 19, 2022, Roy Tranter was sentenced in court following the death of his five-year-old son in Mineral Wells.

Tranter’s two sentences will run consecutively. He will serve a total of six to 30 years in prison.

Tranter was charged with one count of neglect and one count of driving a car under the influence of a controlled substance that resulted in death.

He was arrested in May 2021 after he crashed his vehicle at the 3600 block of Southern Highway Mineral Wells, resulting in the death of his five-year-old son.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Shots fired incident under investigation by Parkersburg Police
Structure Fire on Muskingam Drive
Marietta Fire Department responds to structure fire on Muskingum Drive
Krista Kirsch Obit
Obituary: Kirsch, Krista
David G. “Dave” Hall Obit
Obituary: Hall, David G. “Dave”
A former director at Princeton Community Hospital has filed a lawsuit alleging that he was...
Lawsuit: Hospital director fired after virus patient concern

Latest News

Roy Tranter sentenced after five-year-old son dies in car wreck
WTAP News @ Noon - Wood County man sentenced following death of his five-year-old son
First annual Downtown BBQ Throwdown happening on April 22 & 23
First annual Downtown BBQ Throwdown happening on April 22 & 23
Non-profit job fair setup by United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley
Non-profit job fair setup by United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley
Austyn McVicar is sworn in by Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher as the newest member of the...
Austyn McVicar sworn in as newest Marietta firefighter