Appalachian Power seeks rate increase

Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power are seeking a rate increase that would add $18.41 to the...
Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power are seeking a rate increase that would add $18.41 to the average monthly residential bill.(WSAZ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power are seeking a rate increase that would add $18.41 to the average monthly residential bill.

News outlets cited a statement from Appalachian Power that says the request was submitted on Tuesday to the West Virginia Public Service Commission.

If approved, the nearly 12% hike would take effect beginning Sept. 1.

Appalachian Power president Chris Beam says the increase is necessary due to the ``steep and rapid rise in energy and fuel costs over the past several months.``

Kanawha County commissioners are objecting to the request.

They say customers are not able to afford constant rate increases.

