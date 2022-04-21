Arts and entertainment events happening April 21st-24th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

THURSDAY, April 21st

Parkersburg South High School Art Exhibit at Grand Central Mall, During Mall Hours until April 23

Barrie Kaufman Exhibit at Parkersburg Art Center, Tues-Fri. 10am-5pm until April 30th

Wood County Schools Art Show at Parkersburg Art Center, Tues-Fri. until April 22

Third Thursday Talk: “Marietta’s Forgotten Pioneers” at the Castle, Thurs. 7-8pm

Esbenshade Series Parsons Dance Company at Peoples Bank Theatre, Thurs. 7:30-8:30pm

FRIDAY, APRIL 22nd

The Rustic Mechanicals “Much Ado About Nothing” at Parkersburg South High School, Fri. 7pm

“You Can’t Take it with You” at Mid-Ohio Valley Players, Fri.-Sat. 8:00pm

The Lonely Ones with September Mourning & Magnolia Bayou at The Adelphia, Fri. 9:30pm

SATURDAY, APRIL 23rd AND SUNDAY, APRIL 24th

Trash to Art Show at Marietta Armory Square, Sat.10am

Poetry Tea Party at Emerson Ave. Library, Sat. 11am

Free Pastel Class for Grades 3-5 at South Side Library, Sat.1pm

John Walsh at Over the Moon Pub & Pizza, Sat. 6-10pm

US Navy Sea Chanters Concert at Marietta High Auditorium, Sat.6pm

Dancing with the Docs at Peoples Bank Theatre, Sat. 7:30pm

River City Ballroom Dance Club with music by Warren Brothers at Wayside United Methodist Church, Sat.7:30pm

BFH Blues Band Live at Marietta Moose, Sat. 8-11pm

Last Child: Aerosmith Experience at the Adelphia, Sat. 9:30pm

After Party: Dancing with the Docs at 740 Social, Sat. 10-1pm

Piano Brunch with Jason Wyers at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Sun. 11am-2pm

Reception: Wood Co. Schools Art Show at Parkersburg Art Center, Sun. 2pm

Mountain Stage with Kathy Mattea at Temple-Blackburn Memorial Auditorium, OU, Sun. 7pm

Also, check out all the art classes for kids and adults at Makerspace, Parkersburg Art Center and the Watering Can Art Studio

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.