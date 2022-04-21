Arts and entertainment events happening April 21st-24th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
THURSDAY, April 21st
Parkersburg South High School Art Exhibit at Grand Central Mall, During Mall Hours until April 23
Barrie Kaufman Exhibit at Parkersburg Art Center, Tues-Fri. 10am-5pm until April 30th
Wood County Schools Art Show at Parkersburg Art Center, Tues-Fri. until April 22
Third Thursday Talk: “Marietta’s Forgotten Pioneers” at the Castle, Thurs. 7-8pm
Esbenshade Series Parsons Dance Company at Peoples Bank Theatre, Thurs. 7:30-8:30pm
FRIDAY, APRIL 22nd
The Rustic Mechanicals “Much Ado About Nothing” at Parkersburg South High School, Fri. 7pm
“You Can’t Take it with You” at Mid-Ohio Valley Players, Fri.-Sat. 8:00pm
The Lonely Ones with September Mourning & Magnolia Bayou at The Adelphia, Fri. 9:30pm
SATURDAY, APRIL 23rd AND SUNDAY, APRIL 24th
Trash to Art Show at Marietta Armory Square, Sat.10am
Poetry Tea Party at Emerson Ave. Library, Sat. 11am
Free Pastel Class for Grades 3-5 at South Side Library, Sat.1pm
John Walsh at Over the Moon Pub & Pizza, Sat. 6-10pm
US Navy Sea Chanters Concert at Marietta High Auditorium, Sat.6pm
Dancing with the Docs at Peoples Bank Theatre, Sat. 7:30pm
River City Ballroom Dance Club with music by Warren Brothers at Wayside United Methodist Church, Sat.7:30pm
BFH Blues Band Live at Marietta Moose, Sat. 8-11pm
Last Child: Aerosmith Experience at the Adelphia, Sat. 9:30pm
After Party: Dancing with the Docs at 740 Social, Sat. 10-1pm
Piano Brunch with Jason Wyers at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Sun. 11am-2pm
Reception: Wood Co. Schools Art Show at Parkersburg Art Center, Sun. 2pm
Mountain Stage with Kathy Mattea at Temple-Blackburn Memorial Auditorium, OU, Sun. 7pm
Also, check out all the art classes for kids and adults at Makerspace, Parkersburg Art Center and the Watering Can Art Studio
