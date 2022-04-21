Best Buy launches home pickup recycling service

(CNN) - Best Buy is offering a new service to pick up your large tech items that need to be recycled.

It’s called the Best Buy Standalone Haul-Away Service.

Workers will remove up to two items from homes per visit.

That includes things like big-screen TVs and washing machines, as well as smaller items like laptop computers and gaming consoles.

Best Buy is charging $200 for each pickup.

The store said it’s the largest retail collector of e-waste in the country.

