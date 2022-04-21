Advertisement

Florida Black lawmakers protest DeSantis’ congressional map

Sen. Darryl Rouson, D-St. Petersburg speaks out against Senate Bill 2-C: Establishing the...
Sen. Darryl Rouson, D-St. Petersburg speaks out against Senate Bill 2-C: Establishing the Congressional Districts of the State in the Senate Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. The bill passed 24-15 and heads to the House for final passage.(AP Photo/Phil Sears)
By BRENDAN FARRINGTON
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Black Florida lawmakers staged a sit-in on the House floor Thursday to protest a congressional map pushed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that they say will diminish the state’s Black representation in the U.S. House.

The DeSantis map would increase Florida’s GOP representation and would dismantle two districts now held by Black members of Congress.

As debate on the maps was nearing an end, Reps. Angie Nixon and Tray McCurdy opened up their suit jackets to display “Stop The Black Attack” T-shirts and shouted the same phrase. They sat on the state seal in front of the House speaker’s rostrum and were soon joined by other other Black Democrats and other supporters.

The Republican-led chamber called a recess, all Republican lawmakers left the floor and the state Florida Channel stopped broadcasting the proceedings.

“This is good trouble! Necessary trouble!” Nixon shouted, echoing a phrase used by the late civil rights activist and congressman John Lewis.

The group sang “We Shall Overcome” and prayed. Some members went on Facebook to do live feeds of the protest. Nixon said in a text message to The Associated Press that the lawmakers would not leave the floor unless they were physically removed.

The Legislation was in special session to approve a new congressional map after DeSantis vetoed the maps lawmakers sent him. Republican leaders took a map from DeSantis instead of trying again to draw their own.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roy Tranter arrested and charged with child neglect resulting in death.
Wood County man sentenced to six to 30 years for the death of his five-year-old son
Nathaniel Becker
Marietta man found guilty on all counts in connection with pipe bombs found on barges
Scott Hickman arraigned in Washington County court.
Lawyers file motions in 1995 murder case
A house that caught on fire on Elm Street in Marietta
Fire destroys part of house on Elm Street in Marietta, Fire Captain praises crew for their hard work
Structure Fire on Muskingam Drive
Marietta Fire Department responds to structure fire on Muskingum Drive

Latest News

With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Putin tries to claim Mariupol win but won’t storm Ukrainian holdout steel plant
The court held by an 8-1 vote Thursday that making Puerto Ricans ineligible for the...
Supreme Court upholds Puerto Ricans’ exclusion from benefits program
The bill passed by the legislature on Thursday would eliminate the Reedy Creek Improvement...
Florida Legislature votes to strip Disney self-government
FILE PHOTO - A logo is seen on the CNN Center in Atlanta. The decision to end the CNN+ service...
CNN+ streaming service to shut down one month after launch
The bride, Danya Glenny (left), and the caterer, Joycelyn Bryant (right), were both charged...
Bride, caterer charged after lacing wedding food with drugs, sickening guests, officials say