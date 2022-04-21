MOV Players provide sneak peek of, “You Can’t Take it with You”

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Wacky, cooky, zany, and funny-that’s how some cast members are describing the latest show at The MOV Players Theater in Marietta.

The stage is set and rehearsals are finishing up for You Can’t Take it With You, a play consisting of 19 characters who all have their own unique and sometimes outrageous personalities.

David White who plays Martin Vanderhof in the show says this is his first time back on stage in 51 years and said the show is about two young people who want to get married despite how different their families are from each other.

Jedd Butler who plays Mr. DePinna in the show says he hasn’t performed in the theater since he was a kid but said he’s glad he decided to audition for the show and gain a new family member. He says his favorite part of the production is near the end when nearly all the characters are on stage and a lot of commotion erupts.

Angela Shrader, a lifelong theater buff who plays Alice, is no stranger to the MOV Players Theater. She said she hopes the audience learns the main lesson of the show which is to have fun and live life to the fullest while you can.

“Just learning to relax and to enjoy all these things that we can do. I think being theater people and being involved in this community theater is a prime example of what the play is trying to talk about,” Shrader said.

“Everybody’s come together to try to make something nice. Cooperation wise, working with each other, supporting each other just to make something nice and I just wish the whole world could do that,” Butler said.

“I think in the final act, there’s a very short interlude between Alice and I where…well you’ll see it. I love that little…it’s just a two-line scene and I love it,`` White said.

You Can’t Take It With You opens Friday night at 8:00 p.m. and will run Saturday at 8 p.m. and next Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. as well. A Sunday matinee show on May 1st will run at 3:00 p.m. To learn more about the show and how to buy tickets head over to Mid-Ohio Valley Player’s website.

