Obituary: Carmichael, Betty K.

By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Born in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late William and Dortha (Parsons) Borrelli.

Betty graduated from DeSales Heights Academy. Was employed by the General Adjustment Bureau Inc. A member of Alpha Kappa Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.

On April 8, 1956 she was wed to the late Warren Carmichael at St. Margaret Mary Church in Parkersburg, WV.A married life that started in Vienna, WV later was relocated to Wilmington, DE where Betty started a ceramic company with her best friend Stephanie Harper. Due to her husband’s transfer to Cherry Hill, NJ, they relocated again. After retirement in 1986, Betty and Warren spent 27 years in Sun City West, AZ. In 2013 they relocated “back home” to be close to family with the purchase of a home back in Vienna, WV where this married life began.

Betty and Warren traveled to all 50 states and Washington D.C. Extensive travels all over the world, including multiple cruises from the U.S. and abroad.

Betty was very involved in multiple clubs and organizations in Sun City West and volunteered many years at Del Webb Hospital.

Betty always had a smile to share and a story to tell. Her sense of humor and infectious laugh will forever live in our hearts.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews and their families, as well as those she called “her adopted children” Dan, Kay and Charlene.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with family receiving visitors one hour prior to services.

Burial will follow in the Ravenswood Cemetery. Services will be conducted by Betty’s nephew Gary Schiefer.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

