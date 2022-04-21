Obituary: Doak, Kimberly Sueann

GREENWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kimberly Sueann Doak, 58, of Greenwood, WV, departed this life Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV, surrounded by loved ones.

Kim was born October 4, 1963, a daughter of Nettie Glasure and the late Art “Jr.” Licot.

Kim went to Tyler Consolidated High School. She worked for several years at the Pennsboro Garment Factory. She loved fishing, camping, making bread, soap operas, and driving. But most of all she enjoyed spending time with her kids, grandkids, and dog.

She is survived by her loving daughters, Sheena McCormick (Timothy) of Mineral Wells, WV, Brittany Payne (Dwayne) of Greenwood, WV, and Ashley Eads (Nicholas) of Buchannon, WV; grandchildren, Austin “Hollywood” McCormick, David “Bluebird” McCormick, Kylee Eads, Jacob Eads, and Hudson Eads; fur grandchild, Ceasar; stepfather, Wayne Glasure; niece, Leah Modesitt; best friend and fishing buddy, Betty Wright; loyal companion, Little Man the pug; and many loving friends.

In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Roy “Bo” Davis, her second husband, David Lee Doak, and sister, Denise Belk.

Services will be held at 2pm, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV with Preacher Chris Trent and Wayne Glasure officiating. A burial will follow in the End of the Trail Cemetery (Robinson Cemetery) in Greenwood, WV along Long Run. A dinner will take place after the burial at the Greenwood Fire Department. Visitation will take place the night prior, Monday, 4-8pm.

In addition to flowers, the family asks that donations be made toward the funeral expenses. Please make checks payable to: McCullough Funeral Home, P.O. Box 485, Pennsboro, WV, 26415.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

