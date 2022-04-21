Obituary: High, Robert Frederick

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Robert Frederick High, 80, of Parkersburg passed away April 20, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

He was born on July 25, 1941 in Gillette, NJ, one of three children of the late Frederick and Helen Ploski High.

Robert was a US Army veteran, proudly serving his country. He had worked for several companies in the financial aspect of business prior to retirement. Following retirement, he took on a couple of part time jobs to stay active. Robert enjoyed his activities in the community with volunteer work. He enjoyed reading to grade school children, was a Life Scout with the Boy Scouts and volunteered for many years and enjoyed driving military recruits. He was active with the Lions Club and enjoyed organizing fundraisers especially with broom and firewood sales.

Robert is survived by his son David F. High and wife Kim Rife High, grandson Nicholas Alexander High, sisters Marcella MacDonald, Kathleen Pantermerakis, six nieces and nephews Steven Fairfax, Scott Fairfax, Mike Shafer, Karl Shafer, Gloria O’Connor, Michael Pantermerakis and two brothers-in-law Richard H. Broderick and Donald R. Broderick.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-four years Wilma Edith Broderick High in 2019 and son Eric Michael High in 1989.

Visitation will be held 5 - 8 on Saturday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

