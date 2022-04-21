Advertisement

St. Mary Catholic School students heading to national leadership and STEM camps

Liberty Smith (left) and Emerson Crislip (right) work on math questions together
Liberty Smith (left) and Emerson Crislip (right) work on math questions together(WTAP News)
By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Two St. Mary Students are taking their talents to different parts of the country this summer to not only represent their school but hone in on the skills they have already learned in the classroom.

Third graders Emerson Crislip and Liberty Smith have a hard time deciding what subjects they like best. But what they don’t have a hard time with is being leaders among their peers and not being afraid to learn new things.

One big new thing both girls will take on this June is the National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM.

Both students were nominated by their teacher Ms. Linda Reynolds who they thanked for pushing them academically and for nominating them for this opportunity.

“She really pushes us to try our best and when we can’t get it to try harder. Because, if you don’t try something you really want to do, you’re going to be disappointed you never tried,” Smith said.

“Keep trying and even if you fail, keep trying. You should never say, ‘I failed this, I know I did.” You should say, ' I tried my best, I tried my best and I think I did great for what I did,” Crislip said.

Crislip will spend a week in Washington D.C. taking classes in the leadership forum and Smith will spend a week in Pittsburgh taking classes in math, technology, and engineering. Crislip said she’s excited to see all the historic monuments in D.C. during her camp and Smith said she’s excited to program her own robot while she’s in Pittsburgh.

