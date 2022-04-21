Advertisement

West Virginia University-Parkersburg to hold “Concert for Healing” to bring community together

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia University at Parkersburg’s president, Dr. Chris Gilmer will be putting together an event he believes will unite the community together over music.

The commuter college president will be putting on a “Concert for Healing.”

The concert will be designed to showcase the music of composers such as Wolfgang Mozart, Johann Schobert and a few contemporary composers as well.

Gilmer hopes that this event will be something that will not only provide entertainment to the public, but also after all the pandemic has done.

“Our students and our whole community have been really through so much. This has battered and there’s no point in pretending that it hasn’t. So, this is an opportunity for us to come back together and celebrate and be together. Remember those that have been lost but celebrate the lives of those of us who are pushing forward toward an end to this pandemic,” says Gilmer.

The concert will feature accomplished violinist, Dr. Tami Lee Hughes who will present the program.

The concert is free and open to the public and will be May 6 at 7 p.m. at the college theater.

Tickets are limited and are first come, first serve.

If you would like a ticket, you can call the number 304-424-8203 to reserve a ticket.

