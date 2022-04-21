Advertisement

Wood Co. Commissions accepts bid for new cruisers for Wood Co. Sheriff’s Dept.(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is getting an upgrade to its enforcement fleet.

Wood County Commissions is accepting the bid by the sheriff’s department for new cruisers.

The department will be bringing the Chevy Tahoe, which Wood Co. Sheriff, Rick Woodyard believes is a much better fit for highway operations.

As the vehicle has better handling, engine, highway mileage and cargo room and space.

Woodyard also says that the technology that the department currently has is compatible to the Tahoe.

“Our radios are pretty much up to speed right now on what we need to utilize. We’ll have a local VHF radio that we use for local communications plus the state radio system that allows us to talk statewide. So, to save some of the cost instead of buying newer radio equipment I have to say that the radio equipment that we have would be very, very satisfactory,” says Woodyard.

Woodyard also says that the Tahoe will be expected to have good resale value for when the department looks into getting new fleets down the line.

Woodyard would like to thank county commissions for accepting the bid.

