Wood County Republican Executive Committee disclaims Fehrenbacher’s candidacy

WTAP News @ 10
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Republican Executive Committee voted Tuesday night to publicly disclaim the candidacy of Robert Fehrenbacher. The committee says it is advising Republican voters not to vote for him.

According to a news release from the Wood County Republican Chair, this all started because Fehrenbacher filed with the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office in Charleston for the 11th House District seat as unaffiliated. He did this on January 24, 2022.

He did not change it to Republican until March 30, 2022.

WTAP talked to Fehrenbacher on the phone and he says this was an honest mistake and he corrected it after a business associate in Charleston mentioned it to him. That’s when he says he noticed his voter registration card did not list a party affiliation.

The Wood County Republican Executive Committee says if Fehrenbacher were to win this fall in the general election, the Democratic candidate could challenge the outcome.

“We have to defend our ballot. He’s either too incompetent to fill out the form and know what he’s doing or he’s lying. Both are terrible,” said Rob Cornelius, Wood County Republican Chair.

“To me, it’s disappointing that the allegation that have I mispresented my affiliation, you know, have misrepresented it on purpose, knowingly misrepresented it, is a complete fabrication,” said Fehrenbacher.

WTAP talked to Wood County Clerk Mark Rhodes, who says he does not believe Fehrenbacher would be sued by the Democratic candidate because the 10-day window to disqualify him or make changes passed in early February. Rhodes said if anything, it might have to be settled by a judge.

WTAP reached out to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office, but WTAP has not heard back.

Fehrenbacher says he will continue to campaign as a Republican.

The primary election in West Virginia is on May 10, 2022.

